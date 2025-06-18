Pluto: Browns starting Shedeur Sanders Week 1 would be a 'recipe for failure'

As excitement builds around Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Ideastream Public Media’s sports commentator Terry Pluto is urging fans and analysts to tap the brakes on the hype.

Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was drafted in the fifth round by the Browns this spring—a much lower pick than expected.

"The Sanders family was operating on the assumption their son would be a top 10 pick, or certainly a first-round pick," Pluto said.

Lack of preparation may have cost Sanders on draft day. He attended the Senior Bowl—typically a key opportunity for prospects—but declined to throw or work out. He also underwhelmed in team interviews, according to Pluto and other draft analysts.

But since arriving in Cleveland, Pluto said Sanders has started to turn heads.

"He looked a little shaky at first, but then he started to settle in," Pluto said. " (Quarterback) Joe Flacco, who’s been around forever, even said Shedeur's been doing a really good job (in) meeting rooms (and is) prepared."

In team drills during minicamp, Sanders completed 41 of 53 passes (77.4%) with nine touchdowns and just one interception—making him the most accurate quarterback on the roster. But Pluto cautions that strong practices don’t mean the 22-year-old is ready to lead the Browns into a brutal early-season schedule.

"You take a team like the Browns, they were 3-14 last year,” Pluto said. “Secondly, you look at their schedule. This is a key thing that a lot of fans don't do. Their first six games are against teams that had a combined record of 71-41. If you really want to wreck a rookie quarterback, put them out there day one. That is a recipe for failure, regardless of who the rookie is.”

Pluto said fans will have plenty of chances to see Sanders play this summer.

“The nice thing is that the two rookie quarterbacks will play a lot in the three preseason games, and at least we'll get a chance to see them where they're being rushed and, you know, tackled and all that stuff, because (mini camp) is all just touch football out there," Pluto said.

Sanders is currently one of four quarterbacks on the Browns’ roster, alongside veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, as well as fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who was drafted ahead of Sanders.

Pluto says keeping all four QBs is unlikely, but trading a rookie would be a mistake.

“Veteran quarterbacks, you know, they bounce around and whether, if they decide to keep two rookies and say, Kenny Pickett, you could trade Joe Flacco for a fifth round pick or something like that," Pluto said. "Quarterbacks are viewed as a nice little trading chip to have.”

Still, Pluto believes Sanders’ time will come—just not in Week 1.

"Tell him, 'Your chance is coming, be ready,’" Pluto said. "And if anything, be thankful you're probably not going to be starting day one."