This summer may be warmer than normal in Ohio

After a cool past few weeks, Ohio may have a warmer-than-average summer. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s seasonal outlook shows most of the state, including Cincinnati, has a 33% to 40% chance of above-normal temperatures from June to August.

NOAA meteorologist Johnna Infanti says that doesn’t necessarily mean every day will be warmer than usual.

“It could mean that there's some periods of cooler temperatures; it could mean that there's some periods of warmer temperatures,” Infanti said. “The important thing to remember is that this forecast is for the average of the period.”

Much of the U.S. is likely to see above-normal temperatures through the summer and the rest of the year, according to NOAA.

Provided / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center Southwest Ohio has a 33% to 40% chance of warmer temperatures than normal from June to August, according to NOAA's Seasonal Temperature Outlook.

Summer heat is intensifying as the climate changes, according to the State Climate Office of Ohio. Scientists say the state will have more extremely hot days in the coming years.

In terms of precipitation, Infanti says there’s an equal chance of above, near, and below normal amounts around Cincinnati this summer.

Meteorologists developed NOAA’s temperature and precipitation forecast using dynamical climate models. They consider factors including the state of the atmosphere, ocean, and land surface.

