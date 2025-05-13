Cleveland proposes crackdown on short-term rentals

The city of Cleveland is seeking to regulate short-term rentals with new laws to address growing concerns among residents.

The city estimates there are between 900 and 1,500 short-term rentals like AirBnb and VRBOs, but officials say it's uncertain to know how many for sure.

A new legislative package would require all short-term rentals to go through a licensing process, including a $150 application fee and annual renewal.

It would also create a density cap of no more than 15% of short term rentals out of all residential units on a block or in a multi-unit building.

"What that allows to ensure … that they maintain the character of their residential street, essentially," said Shannan Leonard, the city's chief zoning administrator at Tuesday committee meeting.

Leonard said current laws are difficult to enforce and rely on complaints from the community — which council members attest are more frequent in recent years.

"I'm passionate about the area and the neighborhood," Cleveland homeowner Mike Howard told council members on Tuesday. "But this Airbnb — I've got one behind me now and one next to me — and it's disruptive. It's unsettling."

Council members detailed some community reports of partying, loud noises, parking violations and other neighborhood disturbances.

Parties at AirBnB, the largest home-sharing site, are exceedingly rare, a company spokesperson said in a statement. The company received reports of a party at fewer than 0.1% of Ohio Airbnb reservations in 2024.

"Airbnb remains committed to working with Cleveland lawmakers to help ensure guests, hosts, and communities are able to quickly and appropriately address community concerns while also protecting the right of responsible homeowners to earn supplemental income to meet rising costs, pay their mortgages, and support local businesses," the spokesperson wrote.

The law would also require a local point of contact available 24/7 while the unit is occupied.

If the legislation is approved, the city can fine violators operating without a license up to $5,000.

The rest of council will vet the legislation before final approval.