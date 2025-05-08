Fed keeps interest rates steady. And, Catholics around the world wait for a new Pope

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady yesterday as it waits to see how President Trump's trade war affects the U.S. economy. The financial markets anticipated the Fed's decision to maintain the benchmark borrowing rate at between 4.25% and 4.5%, despite the president's calls for a reduction.

Roberto Schmidt/AFP / Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues kept interest rates unchanged Wednesday. President Trump has criticized the central bank for not lowering rates.

🎧 NPR's Scott Horsley tells Up First that Federal Reserve policymakers are watching out for signs of increased pressure on prices that could rekindle inflation or a weakening in the job market. Horsley says one reason Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell isn't feeling a sense of urgency to cut interest rates is because the Fed chairman says the economy is still in solid shape.

The Trump administration plans to deport migrants without legal status to Libya, a country troubled by armed conflict, as early as next week. The U.S. military would conduct these deportations. In recent months, U.S. officials have been negotiating with various countries willing to accept individuals deported from the U.S. Earlier this week, Rwanda's foreign minister mentioned that his country is in discussions with Washington about accepting deportees.

🎧 One of the main goals of this plan is to send migrants farther away, so they can't cross back over U.S. borders, according to NPR's Ximena Bustillo. A judge in Massachusetts issued an injunction blocking Homeland Security from removing migrants and sending them to countries they're not originally from. The administration found workarounds to the injunction by using other agencies to remove people from the U.S. Last night, the same judge issued another order clarifying that Homeland Security cannot exploit a loophole. The order also says that no agency may deport individuals to a country they are not from without allowing them proper time to contest the removal.

Pakistan's military spokesman, Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif, said they shot down Indian drones flying over major cities this morning. This action follows India's recent strikes on multiple targets across Pakistan on Tuesday, marking the most extensive military action India has taken in over 50 years. India says its actions were in response to terror attacks launched from Pakistani territory last month.

🎧 Sharif accused India of sending 25 Israeli-made drones this morning. He says the Pakistani military shot down all of the drones except one that targeted an old airport in Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest city. One civilian was killed in that attack, Sharif said. The Pakistani deputy prime minister confirmed this morning that national advisers of both countries had been in talks and things were looking hopeful, NPR's Diaa Hadid says. But that was before Pakistan accused India of sending drones.

Black smoke was seen rising from the Sistine Chapel on the second day of the papal conclave, indicating that the 133 Catholic cardinals had not chosen a successor to the late Pope Francis. Starting today, cardinals will participate in up to four rounds of voting each day until a new pope is elected. Stay up-to-date on the election of the next pope here.

Life advice

Olivia Fields for NPR / Only about half of Americans have assembled a stash of emergency supplies. To make the process less overwhelming, "start with what you already have," says Alyssa Provencio, a professor at the University of Central Oklahoma who researches emergency and disaster management.

Creating an emergency go bag can feel daunting and costly, but it doesn't have to be. Many people struggle to know what items to include, which might explain why only half of Americans report having assembled or updated their emergency supplies. To make the process easier and more budget-friendly, consider building your kit gradually over time. Experts in emergency preparedness shared helpful tips with Life Kit on how to create an affordable kit and what items to prioritize.

🎒 A sturdy bag is key to holding your food and supplies. Bonus points if it has wheels. Don't feel you need to buy a new bag; an old duffel bag will work.

🎒 Pack three days of lightweight, calorie-dense food, like peanut butter or tuna in pouches.

🎒 Premade first-aid kits are convenient, but it will be cheaper to make your own. Include items like bandages, gauze, alcohol and pain relievers.

🎒 Include photocopies of insurance work, birth certificate and the deed to your home. Put these important documents in zip-close bags for protection from water damage.

🎒 A power bank will charge your phone, allowing you to make emergency calls.

For more guidance on how to create an emergency go bag, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

Picture show

Sam Wolfe for NPR / A 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E participates in the 24 Hours of Lemons rally in Kershaw, S.C., on April 26. The race features cars that cost $500 or less.

The 24 Hours of Lemons event is an endurance race with a twist: The participating cars cost less than $500. This racing series promotes itself as an event for everyday people. The vehicles are not only economical but also quite eccentric. At a recent race, there was a Toyota Yaris painted to resemble Gary, the pet snail from Spongebob Squarepants, and a Honda Civic topped with items like a lawnmower, squirrels, and flamingos. Teams are also encouraged to wear costumes, adding to the fun atmosphere. The event began over 15 years ago in California and now features 23 races a year across the country. Check out photos of the uniquely designed race cars.

3 things to know before you go

Shandaken Historical Museum; Shelley Smith / National Trust for Historic Preservation / National Trust for Historic Preservation

The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced yesterday America's 11 most endangered historic places in 2025. This year, the list includes not only buildings, but entire communities. The seventh Disney theme park will be built in Abu Dhabi, according to the Walt Disney Company. It will feature a spiraling castle that appears to be made of crystal. According to a new study, humans have seen less than 0.001% of the deep seafloor, which is home to bizarre creatures like the vampire squid.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

