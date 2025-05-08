© 2025 WYSO
Wanda Sykes is grateful her audience sticks with her

By Rachel Martin
Published May 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: I think comedians are the first to admit that they're built differently than the rest of us, because standing on a stage in front of hundreds of strangers and baring their souls through jokes requires a ton of courage. But then when you look at Wanda Sykes' career you realize that the courage doesn't just show up onstage. She had to conjure it at every step along the way.

Quitting her government job to pursue comedy took guts. So did getting divorced and coming out publicly, as well as surviving breast cancer. All of it took guts. And when I watch her onstage, taking up space, saying all the taboos out loud and having the best time doing it, I think she makes everyone else watching feel a little bolder themselves. Wanda is getting onstage again for her new tour. It's called Please and Thank You.

NPR News
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
