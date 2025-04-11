Here's a real fact on required REAL ID: some Ohioans may not need one after all

Some states are seeing droves of people flocking to driver’s license bureaus to get the federally compliant REAL IDs. Those were created in federal law in 2005 and will be required for air travel beginning on May 7. But Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicle offices are only seeing a slight uptick in people wanting those licenses.

Ohio's Registrar of Motor Vehicles, Charlie Norman, said about 56% of Ohio’s driver’s licenses are REAL IDs. And because of state law, he said there’s no reason anyone who just wants a standard driver’s license can’t get it.

“Customers still have the option to choose as they're renewing, or getting their first-time license for that matter, to choose either a standard or a compliant driver's license," Norman said.

Norman said some states, like Georgia, only offer REAL IDs, so they have a 100% compliance rate. He said Ohio's 56% rate is about average when compared to other states.

REAL ID can be a real pain to attain

Some people, especially women who have changed their names because of marriage, must provide legal paperwork that they may not have on hand in order to get a REAL ID. They may lack a copy of the required marriage license or a copy of a divorce decree that changed their name. It can also be difficult for low-income or transient people to come up with all of the documentation needed for a REAL ID. That might be why about half of Ohioans prefer to get the standard driver’s license, especially if they already have a passport. Anyone trying to board domestic flights after May 7 will need a REAL ID or a U.S. passport.

How to get a REAL ID



Norman said if you want to get a REAL ID, you must plan ahead before showing up at the BMV.

“Be prepared, and you may find that you need fewer documents than you think, you know. So, for instance, you're, if you have a passport that takes care of your full legal name, your date of birth, and your legal presence right off the bat," Norman said. And because getting a REAL ID or upgrading to one must be done in person, Norman said Ohioans are encouraged to use the state's online appointment reservation system.

You can find more information about REAL ID on the BMV's website by clicking here.