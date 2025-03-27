LifeWise Academy reports record growth, surpassing goal for school year

LifeWise Academy, which holds off-site school day Bible study for public school students, released a report last month saying they are now in more than 600 schools nationwide.

The Hilliard-based group started the 2024-25 school year hoping to expand to 425 schools, but has now surpassed that goal.

The group is now operating in 22 states, with nine more states confirmed to start programs soon. The report also states that the program now has more than 40,000 students.

The organization had previously reported rapid funding growth in January, bringing in more than $35 million last fiscal year, mostly in donations.

Last December, the Ohio legislature passed a law mandating that public schools must implement religious release policies. Ohio is now one of three states to do so. The law goes into effect on April 9.

LifeWise Academy has also received some community pushback in central Ohio. Before the religious release requirement passed, school districts including Westerville City Schools and Worthington City Schools ended the program due to concerns over disrupting the school day.

The Satanic Temple launched its own religious release program in December, the Hellion Academy of Independent Learning (HAIL), at Edgewood Elementary in the Marysville Schools district as a counter to LifeWise Academy.