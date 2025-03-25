Company working with Dayton Children's Hospital says its data was breached

A company that provides pharmaceutical operations for Dayton Children’s Hospital has been the victim of a data breach.

CPS Solutions said it became aware of unauthorized access to the email account of one of its employees. The company said data from the email account was accessed and removed in early December of last year.

That data may have included full name, date of birth, health insurance information (such as member and group ID number, or Medicaid or Medicare number), and/or medical information (such as medical record number, clinical information, provider information, diagnosis or treatment information, or prescription information such as medication name).

CPS Solutions said its investigation determined that other information such as Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, credit and debit card information, bank account information, test results, images, hospital medical records and account passwords were not involved in these data breaches.

The company said it is not aware of any misuse from the data breach. It’s offering affected individuals two years of free credit monitoring.

A dedicated toll-free call center has been established to help answer individuals’ questions and can be reached at 1-877-332-4437 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

