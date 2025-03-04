Intel says almost $7 billion committed so far to Licking County project

Intel says it spent $3.7 billion through last year in building its chip manufacturing plants in Licking County.

A Feb. 27 letter from Intel to the Ohio Department of Development also says that the company has an additional $3.2 billion committed toward work that's already underway.

The letter mentions the delays in the construction of the two chip fabricating plants, with the first plant now expected to be finished by 2030 and the second one completed by 2031. On Friday, Intel said the timeline for the project would be pushed back.

"While this timeline is not as aggressive as we’d hoped, we remain fully committed to both fabs and the overall vision for the Ohio site," Jim Evers, Intel vice president and Ohio site manager, said in the letter.

"We expect to have continuous construction until the fabs are operational, but we are adjusting the pace of construction to ensure we align the start of production with the needs of our customers and our business," Evers said.

An Intel statement said the decision in no way diminished the company's long-term commitment to Ohio.

A spokesman for Gov. Mike DeWine said that the administration was “disappointed” by the later date.

The state has already disbursed $600 million in onshoring grants to Intel for its central Ohio venture.

Intel has said that the total estimated cost of the project is $28 billion.