Marvin Sapp: Tiny Desk Concert

The morning that Bishop Marvin Sapp came to NPR, he told me that it was his two kids who really emphasized how important it was for him to accept our invitation to perform: "They told me, 'Dad, Tiny Desk is for the culture.' "

Backed by a four-piece band and a six-piece choir, Sapp transforms our office into a sanctuary, performing an 11-song medley of praise and worship hits that span more than three decades in music and ministry. From the moment his set begins, the spirit moves through the room, filling every corner with raw emotion, joy and reverence.

From Sapp's early days with the trailblazing '90s gospel group Commissioned to penning anthems like "Never Would Have Made It" — a song that transcends church walls — his impact is woven into the fabric of Black culture. "What's funny is, I saw some of y'all singing these songs, and y'all weren't even born when I recorded them," Sapp jokes, underscoring his intergenerational influence. Yet, despite his legendary status, Sapp took time after the performance to speak and pray with members of our audience, choosing ministry first, above all else.

SET LIST

"I Believe"

"Not the Time, Not the Place"

"Grace and Mercy"

"Perfect Peace"

"Shout Unto God"

"Here I Am"

"Praise Him in Advance"

"You Are God Alone"

"He Has His Hands on You"

"My Testimony"

"The Best in Me"

"Never Would Have Made It"

MUSICIANS

Bishop Marvin Sapp: vocals

Curtis Lindsey: keys, music director

Thaddeus Johnson: bass

Tavarius "Varo" Johnson: drums

Sam Mitchem: guitar

Christina Michelle: background vocals

Gus Lacy: background vocals

Shaki Wilson: background vocals

Jarmone: background vocals

A. D. Gillispie: background vocals

Melissa Lee: background vocals

