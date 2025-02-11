More than 30 Ohioans take concerns over Trump administration to U.S. Senator's office in Cleveland

A local group wants one of Ohio's Senators Bernie Moreno, a Republican, to fight back against a potential federal funding freeze.

About 35 members of the progressive group Indivisible NEO arrived at Moreno's office Tuesday morning in Downtown Cleveland to express concern over policy changes made during the first weeks of President Donald Trump's second term.

Tuesday's meeting with Moreno's office took place in the Carl B. Stokes Federal Court House cafeteria in Downtown Cleveland, seven floors below Moreno's Cleveland office.

The meeting was organized by Indivisible NEO member Lisa Cyrocki, who like other members, said she grew frustrated by the lack of responses to calls and emails to Moreno's office.

Gabriel Kramer / Ideastream Public Media Members expressed concerns over policy changes during the first weeks of President Donald Trump's second term, including those affecting heath care and immigration, and Elon Musk's access to federal financial systems.

"It is frustrating, but it is a good sign. It means that our calls are jamming up the lines," Cyrocki said. "These are real people with real concerns making a lot of calls."

The group had a long list of concerns and questions, but the group's discussion focused on changes to federal funding, Elon Musk's access to data at the U.S. Treasury Department and mass deportations.

At least some members, who met with one of Moreno's aides, did not believe the senator would act as a check on Trump.

"We need to rally, and we need to go to D.C. and we need rallies all over the country," said group member Kathryn Kimlin, of Cleveland. "We've got to move on this. We've got to check him. I don't think Moreno is going to do anything."

Kimlin said she was worried the federal government was headed toward fascism.

Other concerns from the group included healthcare priorities, economics and retirement funds, racism and the rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

Some members of the group said they took time off from work to attend the meeting. And some people said they were former GOP supporters including retiree John Kwolek, of Ravenna.

Gabriel Kramer / Ideastream Public Media John Kwolek from Ravenna said he showed up to be in solidarity of the group.

"I have many concerns, especially about the statement that we regarding we live in a post-constitutional period in our country," Kwolke said. "To me that's extremely dangerous."

Moreno was not at the meeting. A spokesperson took notes and said Moreno would go over the questions and concerns later this week.

Cyrocki said she was disappointed not to meet with Moreno himself, but she said she feels confident the group will get a response from him.

"We're going to hold him to it," Cyrocki said. "We will be back until we get our questions answered."

Similar meetings and at least one demonstration are scheduled to take place at the federal courthouse building this week.