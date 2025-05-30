Trump budget seeks to eliminate funding for groups that investigate housing discrimination

Fair housing organizations across Ohio are concerned about the White House's discretionary budget request that calls for eliminating money for fair housing initiatives.

Fair housing organizations across Ohio met on Thursday, May 29, to address the possible impact of cutting this program, which protects housing civil rights for millions of Americans.

"When you apply for an apartment or a mortgage loan, you may not realize that you may have been protected from housing discrimination," said Darlene English, associate vice president of education and outreach at the National Fair Housing Alliance. "Fair housing organizations across the country are training landlords and educating the mortgage lending industry on their fair housing obligations. And fair housing organizations across Ohio are holding these industries accountable."

The Fair Housing Initiatives Program, or FHIP, was signed into law in 1987 by president Ronald Reagan. It has since provided support to people facing housing discrimination, including through funding local organizations that enforce the Fair Housing Act by conducting investigations, supporting complainants through their cases, facilitating conciliations, and mitigating disputes before they escalate.

"The Fair Housing Act guarantees the right of every person to obtain housing free from discrimination, and FHIPs are among the most critical strategic partners in making that guarantee a reality," said Lamonte Hall Jr. , director of the Dayton Human Relations Council.

It also relieves the burden of responding to complaints for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Trump administration is calling for eliminating money for these programs.

Shaker Heights in Cuyahoga County relies on its local FHIP agency, said Lisa Gold-Scott, the city's assistant director of law and assistant prosecutor. The partnership between the city and the agency keeps the promise of fair housing alive, she said.

"Without our local FHIP, the residents of Shaker Heights will be left with fewer resources, fewer options, and protections ... It's a partnership that has served our residents well," she said.

The previous FHIP budget only accounted for 0.0008% of the total federal budget, said George Thomas, CEO and general counsel for the Fair Housing Center for Lucas and Wood Counties.

“But this minuscule line in the federal budget has powerful implications for all Ohioans, especially amid a housing crisis,” he said.

According to the National Fair Housing Alliance, the program processed over 75% of all housing discrimination complaints, compared to just over 5% processed by HUD.

"We effectively enforce the Fair Housing laws for millions of Americans across the country, and certainly here in Ohio," Thomas said. "(Its) grantees ultimately save the federal government money by preventing and addressing discrimination, which ultimately reduces the costs associated with homelessness. And helps prevent later costlier interventions like emergency housing and additional social services for people impacted by housing discrimination."

If funding is cut at the federal level, the state has no capacity to pick up the slack, said Jim McCarthy, president and CEO of the Miami Valley Fair Housing Center.

“There's not a system set up to provide the funding to us," he said. "So we need to maintain the FHIP program as is until there is a mindful and planned alternative for doing anything different.”

Ohio’s fair housing organizations are asking the public to contact their local representatives and congress to express the importance of supporting fair housing.

Ohio organizations also have proposed assigning $125 million in the budget to support it and protect minority communities from housing discrimination.