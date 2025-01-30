Akron Public Schools shares policy on ICE encounters after school lockdown

Akron Public Schools in a directive to staff this week said school employees should deny Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents access to school buildings and not provide any information on students if agents lack a warrant or court order.

The directive comes following a lockdown at Forest Hill Community Learning Center Tuesday "in response to reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents operating in the vicinity," the district said in a press release this week. No agents actually entered any APS buildings.

"We are committed to designing safe, affirming and inclusive environments where all members of our community are respected and supported," Stacey Hodoh, director of strategic communications and media relations, said in the release Tuesday. "These procedures ensure we can continue to prioritize student well-being during challenging times."

The district on Thursday publicly shared a directive that was sent to building leaders this week providing guidance on how staff should interact with ICE agents. The procedure outlined roughly is: for building staff to notify administrators; to ask agents for badge numbers, names and a copy of a warrant or court order to enter and to deny access and not provide any information on students or parents without said warrants or court orders; and to document the interactions thoroughly.

A similar procedure is outlined in case ICE agents show up at a bus stop, although drivers are asked to keep students on the bus until they can arrive at a school building and an administrator can meet any agents who show up.

The protocol comes as President Donald Trump has removed restrictions that prevented ICE from conducting raids at "sensitive locations," like schools and houses of worship.