Ohio leads the nation in bird flu cases. What’s being done about it?

Ohio is leading the nation in cases of bird flu. That’s potentially a big hit to the state, the second-largest producer of eggs in the country. And the state’s agriculture department said with new test numbers coming in, the total of the infected chickens, ducks and turkeys continues to grow.

“We're pushing over 6 million,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge. “We're cautious to talk about exact numbers until everything is confirmed, because it's ever ongoing. As we work through this, hoping the end is near here and in sight.”

There have been around 10 reports of bird flu, resulting in this testing. Baldridge said when it’s finished, he thinks there could be a total of about 30 different cases of bird flu at different farms, with the majority in Darke and Mercer counties in Western Ohio.

Baldridge said the escalation of cases has happened quickly as migratory birds have been moving.

“In 2024, we had zero commercial flocks right up until Christmas Eve, and since Christmas Eve we've been very busy with additional positive cases of bird flu,” Baldridge said.

ODA is working with federal authorities and farmers to take steps immediately to stop the spread of the illness, he said.

“We work through the process of unfortunately depopulating, because that is the preferred and best method that is put in place, and this is used all across the country,” Baldridge said. “We compost to make sure that there is no spread that way.”

Baldridge said it is stressful for farmers to deal with killing and disposing of so many sick birds.

But Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said while Ohio leads the nation in the number of diseased birds, there is good news: “Fortunately, no human cases have occurred here in Ohio.”

Vanderhoff said human cases are rare and usually not severe. But he said anyone who is around chickens or poultry should be sure to thoroughly wash their hands after handling them.

Federal changes and public health communication

When President Trump took office last week he put some restrictions on reports from the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other federal health agencies. But Baldridge said he doesn’t think that will negatively impact the situation.

“We're dealing directly with the producers,” Baldridge said. “There's no concerns on our end. What we're dealing with from that standpoint because we are in direct contact with the [Ohio] Poultry Association, direct contact with USDA multiple times a day on a regular basis.”

Baldridge said this bird flu outbreak started in 2022.