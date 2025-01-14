Greater Cincinnati's Appalachian Festival will have a new home in 2025

A regional celebration of Appalachian culture will take place in New Richmond this year.

For decades, Coney Island hosted the annual Appalachian Festival but with its closure, the event is moving to the riverside village in Clermont County.

Organizers and village officials said in a news release Monday they plan to host music, art, food and craft stands along New Richmond's streets, turning the town into "a mountain village" reminiscent of a historic Appalachian town.

"Our team is overjoyed to announce our brand-new location, a 'Forever Home' in the Village of New Richmond," organizers wrote.

This year's event happens May 10 and 11. Tickets are $15.

