Machel Montano: Tiny Desk Concert

The first law of soca music, according to Machel Montano, is: "it's dancing time all the time." And in his Tiny Desk Concert, the "King of Soca" provides irrefutable evidence to support that statement.

Montano's performance is the first to bring soca, the high energy dance music of the Caribbean, to the Tiny Desk. The genre was born in Trinidad and Tobago in the early 1970s when calypso artist Lord Shorty (who later chose the name Ras Shorty I) added traditional Indian percussion instruments and rhythms to calypso music — itself a fusion that incorporates elements of African, Venezuelan, French and American music.

A proud Trinidadian, Montano's contribution to soca has earned him awards and recognition since his youth. His career began in earnest when he was 7 years old, and by the time he was 10, he'd shared the stage with Calypsonian pioneers and icons, most notably performing at Madison Square Garden with Mighty Sparrow, Lord Kitchener and The Mighty Shadow.

Indeed, Montano's Tiny Desk Concert was representative of his 40-plus-year career and, to the delight of those in attendance, included some of his biggest hits: "One More Time," "Famalay," "Like Ah Boss" and "Soca Kingdom."

Guests who attended Montano's performance came ready to fête! They jumped, they wined and they waved the flags of their respective Caribbean islands up high, singing along word for word. Being a Barbados-born, Saint Lucian-bred gyal, seeing and feeling the spirit of unity inherent to the cultural sound ingrained in my DNA — and foundational to my upbringing — represented at Tiny Desk made me beam with pride. If this is your first exposure to soca music, I suggest you stretch and loosen up your waistline before pushing play on this one, because there is no sitting still when soca fills the room.

SET LIST

"One More Time"

"Dance With You"

"Fast Wine"

"Like Ah Boss"

"Famalay"

"Soca Kingdom"

MUSICIANS

Machel Montano: vocals

Dwain Antrobus: keys

Duane Williams: effects

Bayete Williams: keys

Damien Neblett: bass

Melvin Alick: drums

Kyle Peters: guitar

Modupe Onilu: percussion

Rhys Thompson: percussion

Etienne Charles: trumpet, flügelhorn

Lamar Robinson: background vocals

Michael Chandler: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Nikki Birch

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Alanté Serene, Mitra I. Arthur

Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro

Photographer: Sofia Seidel

Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer, Kara Frame

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

