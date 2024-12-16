Season 5, Episode 4: 'I lost my mother and my father while in prison'

[Warning: this podcast discusses false allegations of rape]

ReEntry Stories features conversations, stories, and perspectives from returned citizens (people who served time in prison) in Ohio. This season, we are focusing on wrongfully convicted people who spent time in prison for crimes they didn't commit.

Robert McLendon from Columbus spent nearly two decades in prison for a crime he didn't commit because of an eyewitness misidentification.

In this episode, McLendon explains how the combined efforts of the Ohio Innocence Project and 'The Columbus Dispatch' helped pave the way for his release.

