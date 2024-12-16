© 2024 WYSO
ReEntry Stories

Season 5, Episode 4: 'I lost my mother and my father while in prison'

By Mary Evans
Published December 16, 2024 at 4:35 PM EST
Conversations, stories, and perspectives from returned citizens in Southwest Ohio.
Steve Rumbaugh
/
Contributed
[Warning: this podcast discusses false allegations of rape]

Click the "Listen" button above to hear this podcast.

ReEntry Stories features conversations, stories, and perspectives from returned citizens (people who served time in prison) in Ohio. This season, we are focusing on wrongfully convicted people who spent time in prison for crimes they didn't commit.

Full AI-generated transcript

Robert McLendon from Columbus spent nearly two decades in prison for a crime he didn't commit because of an eyewitness misidentification.

In this episode, McLendon explains how the combined efforts of the Ohio Innocence Project and 'The Columbus Dispatch' helped pave the way for his release.

Support for ReEntry Stories comes from The Montgomery County Office of Reentry and the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO.

Exoneration ReEntry StoriesReentryColumbusIncarcerationMass IncarcerationCommunity Voices
Mary Evans
Mary Evans is a Dayton, Ohio-based activist, abolitionist, and journalist. She holds a BA in the Business of Interdisciplinary Media Arts from Antioch College. In 2022 she was awarded the Bob and Norma Ross Outstanding Leadership Award at the 71st Dayton NAACP Hall of Freedom Awards. She has been a Community Voices producer at WYSO since 2018. Her projects include: Re Entry Stories, a series giving space to system-impacted individuals and West Dayton Stories, a community-based story-telling project centered on the people and places of Dayton’s vibrant West Side. Mary is also the co-founder of the Journalism Lab and helps folks in the Miami Valley that are interested in freelance journalism reach some of their reporting goals.
