Season 5 Episode 3, Wrongful conviction: I thought God was not with me

[Warning: this podcast discusses false allegations of child sexual abuse]

ReEntry Stories features conversations, stories, and perspectives from returned citizens (people who served time in prison) in Ohio. This season, we are focusing on wrongfully convicted people who spent time in prison for crimes they didn't commit.

Today, we hear from Nancy Smith. She is a former Head Start bus driver from Lorain, Ohio, who was arrested and falsely charged with sexually abusing children in her care in 1994.

Smith served more than 15 years in prison for crimes that never took place.

WYSO Community Voices Producer Mary Evans asked Smith what advice she would give to people in a similar situation to hers.

