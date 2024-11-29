S5E2 Wrongful conviction: If It can happen to me, it can happen to you

Starting in 2006, Central Ohio native Richard Horton served more than a dozen years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.

He was initially sentenced to 23 years in prison, but he worked with lawyers at The Ohio Innocence Project (OIP)—a nonprofit dedicated to helping wrongfully convicted and imprisoned individuals in Ohio—and was exonerated in 2023.

WYSO Community Voices Producer Mary Evans interviewed Horton and asked him what advice he would give to people in a similar situation to his own.

