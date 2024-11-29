© 2024 WYSO
S5E2 Wrongful conviction: If It can happen to me, it can happen to you

By Mary Evans
Published November 29, 2024 at 6:25 PM EST
Steve Rumbaugh
Starting in 2006, Central Ohio native Richard Horton served more than a dozen years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.

ReEntry Stories Season 5, Episode 2 AI-generated transcript

He was initially sentenced to 23 years in prison, but he worked with lawyers at The Ohio Innocence Project (OIP)—a nonprofit dedicated to helping wrongfully convicted and imprisoned individuals in Ohio—and was exonerated in 2023.

WYSO Community Voices Producer Mary Evans interviewed Horton and asked him what advice he would give to people in a similar situation to his own.

Support for ReEntry Stories comes from The Montgomery County Office of Reentry and the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO.

Exoneration ReEntry StoriesPrisonsIncarcerationMass Incarceration
Mary Evans
Mary Evans is a Dayton, Ohio-based activist, abolitionist, and journalist. She holds a BA in the Business of Interdisciplinary Media Arts from Antioch College. In 2022 she was awarded the Bob and Norma Ross Outstanding Leadership Award at the 71st Dayton NAACP Hall of Freedom Awards. She has been a Community Voices producer at WYSO since 2018. Her projects include: Re Entry Stories, a series giving space to system-impacted individuals and West Dayton Stories, a community-based story-telling project centered on the people and places of Dayton’s vibrant West Side. Mary is also the co-founder of the Journalism Lab and helps folks in the Miami Valley that are interested in freelance journalism reach some of their reporting goals.
