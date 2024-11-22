© 2024 WYSO
ReEntry Stories

ReEntry Stories Season 5, Episode 1: What is exoneration?

By Mary Evans
Published November 22, 2024 at 6:30 PM EST
ReEntry Stories
ReEntry Stories

The Ohio Innocence Project, or OIP, is a nonprofit dedicated to helping wrongfully convicted individuals in Ohio. Founded in 2003 and based at the University of Cincinnati College of Law, the OPI works to identify and exonerate those convicted of crimes they did not commit.

Tara Rosnell, OIP's Board of Advocates chair, spoke with WYSO Community Voices Producer Mary Evans.

Support for ReEntry Stories comes from The Montgomery County Office of Reentry and the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO.

Exoneration ReEntry StoriesPrisonsIncarcerationMass IncarcerationCommunity Voices
Mary Evans
Mary Evans is a Dayton, Ohio-based activist, abolitionist, and journalist. She holds a BA in the Business of Interdisciplinary Media Arts from Antioch College. In 2022 she was awarded the Bob and Norma Ross Outstanding Leadership Award at the 71st Dayton NAACP Hall of Freedom Awards. She has been a Community Voices producer at WYSO since 2018. Her projects include: Re Entry Stories, a series giving space to system-impacted individuals and West Dayton Stories, a community-based story-telling project centered on the people and places of Dayton’s vibrant West Side. Mary is also the co-founder of the Journalism Lab and helps folks in the Miami Valley that are interested in freelance journalism reach some of their reporting goals.
