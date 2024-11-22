ReEntry Stories Season 5, Episode 1: What is exoneration?

The Ohio Innocence Project, or OIP, is a nonprofit dedicated to helping wrongfully convicted individuals in Ohio. Founded in 2003 and based at the University of Cincinnati College of Law, the OPI works to identify and exonerate those convicted of crimes they did not commit.

Tara Rosnell, OIP's Board of Advocates chair, spoke with WYSO Community Voices Producer Mary Evans.

