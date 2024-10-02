The "Banned Wagon" makes a stop in Lakewood, hands out free books challenged across the U.S.

Dozens of parents and local residents line up outside the Lakewood Public Library Wednesday to pick up some free books. The books they came to get have all been the subject of bans somewhere in the U.S.

Publisher Penguin Random House stopped by the library with its Banned Wagon, a vehicle that looks a little like a food truck. But instead of meals, the Banned Wagon gives out books the company publishes that have been under attack from people who argue the content is inappropriate for children.

Lakewood resident Angela Clunk and her husband Ken visited to get some books for their three kids; their eight-year-old daughter Coraline picked out the book "This is Your Time" by Ruby Bridges, the first black child to integrate an all-white school in New Orleans in 1960.

"We wanted them to see the books that are being banned. I don't know what that means to them, but it's ridiculous... They said, 'why would you ban a book?'" Clunk said.

The books given to children are based on their age. They include everything from The Diary of A Young Girl (commonly referred to as The Diary of Anne Frank) and Tom Sawyer for children ages 10 to 12. Options for teenagers include "The Handmaid’s Tale" by Margaret Atwood and "How To Be An Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi.

Advocates say they're not aware of any libraries in Ohio which have banned any books in recent years. Suzanne Weber, public services manager at the Lakewood Public Library, said her library system has heard a few challenges from concerned citizens over the last few years, but no books have been removed.

"We really pride ourselves in maintaining intellectual freedom. And we fight against censorship. To us, it's very important that we make knowledge and materials available to everyone, not just those who believe in certain things," Weber said.

Kelly Coyle Crivelli, director of library marketing with Penguin, says the publisher is trying to counter what she called an “aggressive” movement to stifle books that talk about topics like race and gender.

"Obviously we are very protective of our titles and our books, and we don't ever want people to feel they can't get something they need when they want to check it out from the library," she said.

Several picture books were also available for young children, including the book "Hair Love," about a Black father helping his daughter style her hair.