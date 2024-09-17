Youngstown State University reports enrollment rise for first time in years

After almost a decade and a half of declining enrollment, Youngstown State University says it's seen a significant increase for the fall 2024 semester in the number of students attending.

Specifically, enrollment for the fall is up almost 11% to 12,164 students, the highest it's been since 2018, the university said Tuesday. The increase is in part thanks to nearly 500 transfer students from Eastern Gateway Community College. The financially troubled institution with locations in Steubenville and Youngstown has announced it will close its doors at the end of October.

But YSU is seeing other measures of growth too, university president Bill Johnson said in a press release Tuesday.

“Youngstown State University has a distinguished history of delivering exceptional education to students from around the world. We are continuously broadening our range of educational options to encompass every stage of higher learning. Whether it’s credentials and certifications for early career entry or a full array of associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, YSU is committed to addressing the varied needs of our students and the full spectrum of trained and skilled workforce needs of the businesses and industries we serve," Johnson said.

In addition to a larger number of undergraduate students, the university also saw an 8% increase in graduate students. Other highlights from the university are below:



A 25.6% increase in out-of-state students

A 106.5% rise in transfer students

A 44% increase in international students

A 41% jump in College Credit Plus enrollment - high school students attending college classes

A 217.8% increase in associate degree students.

Enrollment is still down overall compared to a high of about 15,200 students in 2010, but, Johnson in the release highlighted the fall 2024 enrollment numbers as good news at a time when higher education institutions in general have seen contraction over the last decade and a half.

“YSU continues to be the anchor institution in Northeast Ohio, serving as a beacon of educational excellence and community support," Johnson said. "The increase in out-of-state, international and transfer students is a testament to our growing reputation and our ongoing efforts to provide accessible and innovative educational opportunities.”