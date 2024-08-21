© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ohio State President Ted Carter in line for 3.5% raise, $164,368 bonus

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Mark Ferenchik
Published August 21, 2024 at 3:17 PM EDT
An older man in a suit smiles as he turns to walk down a hallway.
Allie Vugrincic
/
WOSU
Ohio State University President Walter "Ted" Carter Jr. leaves a news gathering in the Schottenstein Center before the school's 2024 opening convocation.

The Ohio State University Board of Trustees will be voting Thursday on a 3.5% raise for President Ted Carter, along with a $164,000 bonus.

The raise totals $38,500. Carter's base salary is $1.1 million.

The raise and bonus were approved by a board committee on Wednesday.

Board Chairman John Zeiger and committee chairman Jeff Kaplan wrote in a letter to Carter that they believe the president is off to a strong start.

The pair cited Carter's leadership approach.

"We applaud your focus on enhancing the culture of excellence throughout Ohio State," the letter said. "Your engagement with key stakeholders within the university and across the state has represented the university and its mission exceptionally well, as have your many public interviews and events."

They also referred to this past spring's campus protests, applauding Carter for his "commitment to free expression while maintaining campus safety."

The board is asking Carter to fill remaining leadership positions at the university, and to develop and launch a strategic plan.

Carter began his tenure at Ohio State in January.
Mark Ferenchik
Mark Ferenchik is news director at WOSU 89.7 NPR News.
See stories by Mark Ferenchik