Ohio governor blasts redistricting on fall ballot, urges lawmakers to make changes next year

Gov. Mike DeWine is coming out against a redistricting proposal from a coalition of voting rights and other groups. That plan would create a new system to draw legislators' district lines and eliminate the Ohio Redistricting Commission, which includes the governor among its seven members.

DeWine told reporters that if the November redistricting issue passes, it "will directly result in the worst gerrymandering we have ever seen." DeWine isn't calling for a special session for lawmakers to pass a rival amendment to compete with the one from the group Citizens Not Politicians, but he wants them to approve a proposal similar to the way Iowa handles redistricting next year.

The Citizens Not Politicians issue was approved for the fall ballot a week ago, after organizers turned in 535,005 valid signatures. The plan would cut politicians and lobbyists out of the redistricting process and put a 15-member citizen panel in charge of drawing district lines. That panel would be composed of an equal number of Republicans, Democrats and independents selected through a detailed process.

The Citizens Not Politicians group is led by Republican former Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor. She was the lone Republican to join the court's three Democrats in ruling all maps approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission in 2021 and 2022 were unconstitutionally gerrymandered. Federal court rulings allowed those maps to be used. In 2022, Republicans increased their supermajority in the 99-member House from 64 seats to 67, and in the 33-member Senate from 25 seats to 26. The map for Ohio's 15-member congressional delegation was expected to result in the election of 12 Republicans and three Democrats, but the final result was 10 Republicans and five Democrats.

In Iowa, redistricting is done by state lawmakers but with heavy input from the state’s nonpartisan legislative services agency and a bipartisan advisory committee. State law states that individual counties cannot be split up into multiple legislative or congressional districts, and partisan favoritism can't be considered. Maps must be approved by Sept. 15, or the Iowa Supreme Court will draw the maps.

THIS IS A BREAKING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE