NATO Parliamentary Assembly is coming to Dayton and needs a logo

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published July 8, 2024 at 12:09 PM EDT

Dayton will host the 2025 Spring Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, heads the U.S. delegation to the Assembly. He said he's worked for more than two years to bring the NATO gathering to Dayton.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly was created in 1955 to serve as a link between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the parliaments of the 32 NATO nations. The U.S. has not hosted a session since 2003.

example of a past
An example of a past logo for the Spring Session. The Dayton public is invited to submit design options.

Before the big event, Turner wants Miami Valley residents and businesses to submit a logo design for the gathering, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords.

Turner says he wants to tap into the local, diverse talent in the Miami Valley for the logo design and overall planning process.

Questions about guidelines and submissions can be sent to nato2025@dacc.org by Aug. 9, with a name and contact information included in the submission.
