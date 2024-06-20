Cleveland officials say they won't negotiate with ransomware attackers, reopen City Hall

Cleveland officials said they will not negotiate with the hackers behind the ransomware attack that shuttered City Hall and many public-facing operations for nearly two weeks.

A city spokesperson said there were minimal disruptions to operations Thursday after being closed to the public since June 10 after the city identified what it called a "cyber event" at the time. After a weeklong investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the city confirmed Friday it was a ransomware attack: a type of malware that holds victims’ information or data hostage until a ransom is paid.

The spokesperson said the city does not intend to respond to the attackers' requests but would not provide further details on what those demands were due to security concerns.

Officials first attempted to reopen to the public last Wednesday but experienced challenges that delayed reopening for another week.

The spokesperson says all business-critical systems are available and the city is working to restore the rest. No further details were available.

City Hall will resume normal business hours on Friday.