Cleveland officials close off area around historic church after report of dome swaying

The city of Cleveland has cordoned off the area around St. Theodosius Orthodox Cathedral on Starkweather Avenue after a member of the church told the city one of the domes was swaying.

The historic church on the city's West Side was damaged in a fire on Tuesday.

The church and some adjacent properties were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," according to a statement from a city spokesperson. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area, while the church's engineers and contractors work to address the issue.

The city said it does not believe the church is in danger of collapse and said it does not anticipate the "need to demolish anything," which was featured in the 1978 film "The Deer Hunter."

The police closed West 7th Street between Professor Avenue and Starkweather Avenue in the Tremont neighborhood. The area is expected to remain closed until Sunday, June 2, to give the on-site engineers and contractors for the church time to resolve the issue, according the spokesperson said.

The City was notified earlier today by one of the members of the church that one of the steeples appeared to be swaying in the wind. The Cleveland Division of Fire and Department of Building & Housing responded immediately to assess the situation. Out of an abundance of caution, the church was evacuated as well as some adjacent properties. At this time, we’re not anticipating that we will need to demolish anything and do not believe the church is in danger of collapse as initial information indicates the structural integrity of the building is intact. However, this information is preliminary and thus subject to change as the situation evolves and additional evaluations are completed.

We are taking every measure to ensure the safety of everyone in the neighborhood and ask the community to avoid the area by using additional routes for transportation as the Division of Police has closed West 7th Street between Professor Avenue and Starkweather Avenue. Engineers and contractors for the church are on site and actively working to resolve this issue. It is anticipated the closure will remain in effect until Sunday, June 2.

Roofers accidentally ignited the Tuesday blaze, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

St. Theodosius sustained an estimated $1 million in damage, said John Kearns with the Cleveland fire department. Damage includes smoke damage and water damage. No one was injured.

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Parts of the roof and ash litter the grounds of St. Theodosius Orthodox Cathedral in Tremont.

Rev. Jan Cizmar, cathedral dean, along with other clergy and neighbors collected holy items from the cathedral Tuesday, according to the Diocese of the Orthodox Church in America’s website.

People “were going inside and removing artifacts, relics, religious items, everything like that,” Kearns said. “Kind of at the direction of the priest or clergyman that was on scene.”

The historic cathedral

The church was founded in 1896 by Russian immigrants and built between 1911-1912, depicting Russian architecture, according to the church's website. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.