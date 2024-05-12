Suspect who killed Euclid Officer Jacob Derbin is dead after standoff, authorities say

A 24-year-old man suspected of killing Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin Saturday was killed Sunday, said Shaker Heights Police Chief Wayne Hudson.

The body of Deshawn Anthony Vaughn was found in a Shaker Heights home after an hours-long standoff with a number of law enforcement agencies Sunday.

U.S. Marshall Pete Elliott told reporters Sunday evening, "At this time, we can release — the suspect is deceased. That part of the investigation – the manhunt – is over.”

Officials did not provide details on how the suspect died.

Derbin, 23, was shot dead in what authorities described as an "ambush" just before 10 p.m. in the 300 block of E. 211th Street.

Derbin joined the police department in July 2023, Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said during Sunday's news conference. He said that Derbin's father is also a Euclid Police officer.

"His kind heart and enormous smile were infectious," Meyer said. "The world was a better place with him in it, and he will be desperately missed by all who knew him."

Hundreds of officers from Northeast Ohio came to Euclid to offer support after he was shot.

The shooting happened as officers were responding to a disturbance call in a back yard when the suspect opened fire before fleeing on foot, Meyer said. He did not say how many times Derbin was shot, but noted that no other officers were injured.

"I want the public to understand what this looks like," Meyer said. "I want them to understand the repercussions of this violence. It is absolutely disgusting and it's affecting us all."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all U.S. and state flags to be lowered to half-staff in Derbin's memory, according to a statement issued Sunday.