Dangerously cold weather predicted this weekend. Here's where to find warming centers
Dangerously cold weather is forecast for the Miami Valley this weekend.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington reported as of Friday that it forecasts frigid temperatures Saturday night through Sunday and into Monday morning.
The cold air is expected to begin to recede by mid-week.
Saturday night into Sunday morning, much of the Miami Valley is also under a winter storm watch as of Friday, with 4 to 6 inches of snow possible.
Warming centers are getting ready to open during the day to help those in need.
Clark County:
- Springfield: Nehemiah Foundation's warming shelter, located at the Salvation Army, 15 S. Plum St. Open daytime when below freezing and open 24 hours when temps hit single digits.
- New Carlisle Library – 111 E. Lake Ave. New Carlisle
- New Carlisle Church of the Brethren – 2219 N. Main St. New Carlisle
- Springfield Library – Main Branch – 201 South Fountain Ave. Springfield
- Park Branch – 1119 Bechtle Ave. Springfield
- Southgate Branch – 1863 S. Limestone St. Springfield
- Houston Branch – 5 W. Jamestown St. South Charleston
- Enon Branch – 209 E. Main St. Enon
Greene County:
• Beavercreek Senior Center – 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek
• Fairborn Senior Center – 325 N. Third St., Fairborn
• Yellow Springs Senior Center – 227 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
• Beavercreek Community Library – 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek
• Cedarville Community Library – 20 S. Miller St., Cedarville
• Fairborn Community Library – 1 E. Main St., Fairborn
• Jamestown Community Library – 86 Seaman Drive, Jamestown
• Winters-Bellbrook Community Library – 57 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook
• Xenia Community Library – 76 E. Market St., Xenia
• John Bryan Community Center – 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs
• Fairborn Police Dept Lobby – 70 W. Hebble Ave., Fairborn
Montgomery County:
These are daytime warming centers. Nighttime shelter is at the St. Vincent DePaul women and family shelter and the Homefull men's shelter.
- Greater Dayton Recreation Center - 2021 W. Third S., Dayton
- Lohrey Recreation Center - 2366 Glenarm Ave., Dayton
- Northwest Recreation Center - 1600 Princeton Drive, Dayton,
- St. Vincent Women’s & Families Shelter -120 W Apple St., Dayton
- Homefull Men’s Shelter - 1921 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton
- Moraine Payne Recreation Center - 3800 Main St., Moraine
- Washington Township Rec Center - 895 Miamisburg Centerville Road
Preble County
- Home Is The Foundation Cold Shelter, open all winter until March 31, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. at 2009 U.S. 127 North, Eaton