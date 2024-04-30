Case Western Reserve University protest calling for Gaza cease-fire continues into second night

Protesters at Case Western Reserve University again spent the night Tuesday camped out in the park outside Kelvin Smith Library, with no arrests despite police and university administrators looking on.

The students said they're seeking the university's divestment from companies that profit off Israeli "apartheid" and the "international military-industrial complex"; for the administration to retract statements calling that divestment resolution - passed by the student government in 2022 - anti-Semitic; and for the university to make a statement in favor of a cease-fire, among other demands.

1 of 5 — CWRU Palestine protests 1 Protesters at Case Western Reserve University linked arms in preparation for a police incursion that did not occur. Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media 2 of 5 — CWRU Pro-Palestine Protesters 4-30-24 Pro-Palestinian protesters lock arms in solidarity calling for Case Western Reserve University to divest itself from pro-Israel businesses and financial institutions. J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media 3 of 5 — CWRU Pro-Palestinian protesters campsite Pro-Palestinian protesters erect a tent Tuesday, April 30, 2024, on the KSL Oval at Case Western Reserve University. Many protesters plan to camp overnight. J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media 4 of 5 — CWRU Palestine protests 4 As the sun set, protesters were in a festive mood despite concerns that police would enter the encampment. Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media 5 of 5 — CWRU Palestine protests 10 Protesters continued their gathering at the encampment on the Kelvin Smith Library Oval, vowing not to move until Case Western Reserve University acquiesces to their demands. Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media

Yousef Khalaf, president of Students for Justice in Palestine, said the administration isn't listening to students.

"They are completely disconnected from the student body," Khalaf said. "They don't understand why their students don't want to invest in a genocide. They don't want their university to be profiting off the blood of our people, to be profiting off the blood of 15,000 dead children."

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Protest representatives Yousef Khalaf (left) and Jad Oglesby (right) give a statement to reporters as the evening wore on with no police encroachment.

Jad Oglesby, vice president of Students for Justice in Palestine, said students are committed to staying for as long as they feel their demands aren't being met.

"This is finals week, and if you look behind you, we are still out here," he added.

Peter Whiting, interim vice president for student affairs at CWRU, told Ideastream Public Media Tuesday night that only students and staff would be allowed to camp out. However, protesters pushed back, bringing the university-placed barriers tightly around a group of about 150 people, linking arms and chanting, meant to protect any non-student activists. The university had checked IDs Monday night; that did not take place Tuesday. Police did not interfere with the protest.

An encampment-style protest calling for a cease-fire and similar divestment measures continued at Oberlin College Tuesday night as well.