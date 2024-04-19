Springfield middle schoolers advance to drone soccer championship

A drone soccer team from Springfield has advanced to the national championship.

The team from Hayward Middle School is headed to the U.S. Drone Soccer 2024 National Championship after a successful performance at regionals.

Hayward is the first drone soccer team to represent Ohio at the national level.

Hayward will face 15 other middle and high school teams from around the country, as well as an international team from Turkey.

“This sport is preparing our students for the fast, modern and technological world that awaits them,” said William Luke Kelly, who coaches the team with David Zeller.

The national championship is April 27 in Virginia.

Drone soccer teams build and fly drones in a small three-dimensional playfield.

One drone tries to fly into a goal while other drones play offense and defense similar to conventional soccer.