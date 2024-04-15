Next round of Ohio film tax credits available; 'Superman' production to cast extras, hire crew soon

More than $33.4 million is available in the next round of state funding for feature films, TV series and theater productions.

The Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit gives projects that film in Ohio a 30% credit for cast and crew wages and in-state spending. TV shows and miniseries receive funding first, then all other projects, based on “the extent of positive economic impact in Ohio.”

The program offers $50 million in tax credits a year, split evenly between two application periods. Rollover or reclaimed funds are sometimes added to an application period. Five million dollars a year is set aside for theatrical and Broadway productions.

Applications for this round of funding are open until June 1, with awards set for July 31.

The last round of funding included $11 million in credits for a big-budget Superman movie that will film this summer in Cincinnati and Cleveland. The movie, helmed by “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn, is set to star David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Cleveland casting agency Angela Boehm Casting said on social media that it will post calls for extras for that film at the end of April or beginning of May.

People interested in working as crew members can submit resumes to the Greater Cleveland Film Commission.