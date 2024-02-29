Notre Dame College to close its doors at end of spring semester

Notre Dame College, a private college in South Euclid open since 1922, said Thursday it will be closing its doors at the end of the spring semester, putting an end to months of speculation about the college's financial challenges.

Notre Dame's board of trustees announced Thursday it had "secured agreements" with nine partner colleges and universities to help current NDC students in good standing continue their college careers through a "teach-out program" or as transfer students, meaning they can finish out their degrees and have their credits accepted.

“Throughout this long process, we evaluated every possible option to continue the mission of Notre Dame College," Terri Bradford Eason, chair of the board of trustees, said in a release. "Our primary focus has been to ensure our students can successfully continue their education, graduate, and – in the tradition of the Sisters of Notre Dame – live a life of personal, professional and global responsibility.”

The college faced many "long-standing" issues that it tried to address, the press release said, including refinancing debt, navigating a "down market," using federal pandemic relief money, launching a fundraising campaign, and pursuing "two potential higher education partners for a possible merger" or acquisition.

"These heroic efforts were not enough to close the financial gap in time to satisfy debt obligations and allow the school to continue to operate independently," the release read.

Partners participating in the teach-out include Baldwin Wallace University, Cleveland State University, Hiram College, John Carroll University, Kent State University, Lake Erie College, Ursuline College, Walsh University and Mercyhurst University out of Erie, Pennsylvania.