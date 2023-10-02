© 2023 WYSO
Cleveland Clinic model for lung transplant prioritization could reduce deaths, study finds

Ideastream Public Media | By Taylor Wizner
Published October 2, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT
Cleveland Clinic Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Pavilion
Tim Harrison
/
Ideastream Public Media
Researchers say their model could save the lives of some lung transplant candidates who die while waiting for the organ.

A team at the Cleveland Clinic has developed a new model for prioritizing lung transplant candidates who become sicker while waiting for a transplant.

Currently, patients in need of donor lungs are given a place in line based on a number of factors including how stable they are while waiting, chances of survival after receiving a new organ and how easily they can be matched for available organs, according to the Clinic. The scores are based on tests given twice a year at transplant centers.

“The problem with this method is that the scoring equations fail to consider how a patient’s health status changes as they spend more time on the list,” said Dr. Maryam Valapour, director of Lung Transplant Outcomes at Cleveland Clinic. “The longer a patient lives with a severe lung disease, the more their risk of developing severe complications increases. This is something clinicians observe every day — that our patients’ risk of developing complications changes over time. Therefore, some patients’ scores may not reflect how urgently they need a transplant.”

The Clinic study, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, accounted for lung disease type and time spent on the waitlist in determining who needs a transplant most urgently. When researchers applied the model to profiles of people on the lung transplant waitlist between 2015 and 2020, it consistently flagged those patients who died while waiting as high-priority recipients.

The Clinic's approach will continue to be studied before changes to the scoring equation for placement on the lung transplant waitlist are formally suggested, the researchers said.

Taylor Wizner
Taylor Wizner is a health reporter with Ideastream Public Media.
