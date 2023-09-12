Montgomery County homeowners are invited to forums on property value changes

The Montgomery County’s Auditor’s Office will host seven community forums over the next two months where homeowners can ask questions about their updated property values.

The Auditor’s Office says it is required by the state to update property values this year. Values will be adjusted by neighborhood based on 2022 sales prices in each neighborhood. The office sent notices of the tentative new values to most property owners in early August.

If a property owner disagrees with that tentative new value, they can schedule a one-on-one Zoom or telephone meeting with an auditor’s office representative to review their property’s value in detail. Property owners can find more information about Montgomery County’s 2023 property value update, and the upcoming forums.

Montgomery County Auditor Carl Keith will also talk about steps you can take if you disagree with the new value of your home.

All meetings will be held throughout branches of the Dayton Metro Library at the following locations:



Residents can contact their "Ask Me Line" at 937-463-2665 to request accommodations such as sign language interpretation, audio amplification, or language translation. Advance notice is necessary to arrange for some accessibility needs. The Auditor’s Office will provide activity books to children who attend these forums.