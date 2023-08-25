What's Great in Dayton: August 25 - 31, 2023

The Ohio Valley Orchid Festival: The Ohio Valley Orchid Festival is this weekend and you can see flowering orchids of all shapes and sizes. It's at Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Wilmington Pike in Kettering on Saturday, 9 am to 5pm and Sunday, 11am to 3pm.

The Lebanese Festival: The Lebanese Festival is a three-day event with all kind of food, music, dancing, draft beer, special wine and more. It's at St. Ignatius Catholic Church on Nutt Road on Friday, 5 to 9pm; Saturday, 11am to 9pm; and Sunday 11am to 6pm.

Mixology basics: Tonight you can take a class about cocktails. Learn the basics of mixology and craft and taste three signature cocktails including one created especially for the Dayton Woman's Club. It’s 5:30 to 7:30pm

CROOKLYN: On Sunday you can see Spike Lee’s innovative take on adolescence, CROOKLYN. The Social Hour (2:30-3:30) features delicious and soul satisfying food. The film is at 4pm. Admission is first come first serve at The Neon.

Nominate a Woman of Influence: Nominations for the 2024 Women of Influence Class are now open. These are Dayton’s most influential women who have made a difference in this community through their dedication to the YWCA mission of empowering women, eliminating racism, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. Nominations are due by 5pm on September 1.

Live music at the Levitt: The Levitt Pavilion concerts are in full swing. This is in downtown Dayton across from the Dayton Convention Center. They have concerts on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7pm. There is no cost and bring a folding chair or a blanket to be comfortable on the park.