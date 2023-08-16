Ohio will vote on proposed law to legalize recreational marijuana in November

Ohio voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana with a proposed law to regulate it like alcohol on the November 7 ballot.

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol was short 679 valid signatures when it turned in 222,198 signatures to the Ohio Secretary of State's office last month. It needed 124,046 valid signatures to be certified. The group had 10 days to gather more signatures and submitted more signatures on August 4.

The Secretary of State’s office confirmed on Wednesday that 4,405 of the more than 6,545 signatures that were submitted were valid.

The group has proposed regulating recreational marijuana for Ohioans over 21 who would be permitted to possess 2.5 ounces of pot and grow plants at home. It would also impose a 10% tax to go to addiction treatment, administrative costs and social justice programs.

Opposition to the proposed statute started coming together before it was certified. The group Protect Ohio Workers and Families includes the Ohio Children's Hospital Association, the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police and the Buckeye Sheriffs Association.

The proposed law would be on the same ballot as a constitutional amendment on reproductive rights and abortion access. With the failure of Issue 1 next week, both the marijuana legalization law and the abortion access amendment will need a simple majority to pass.

The Ohio Ballot Board will have to determine the ballot issue number and the language that voters will see.

