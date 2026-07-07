Greater Dayton RTA to temporarily close Wright Stop Plaza

The Greater Dayton RTA will temporarily close the Wright Stop Plaza for maintenance work.

Beginning July 20, bus lane repairs will begin and the platform and smoking area will be closed. Work is expected to be finished Aug. 7.

The passenger waiting area and restrooms will remain open.

Northbound and eastbound buses will serve customers on the eastbound side of Third Street. Southbound and westbound buses will serve passengers on the westbound side of Third Street.

Transit ambassadors will be stationed on both sides of the street to help patrons.

These repairs may cause delays in service. Riders are encouraged to use the Transit app for real-time trip planning or go to the RTA website.

