Health

Dayton-area organization hosts free Alzheimer's support programs

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published May 30, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT
Changes in the brain may begin a decade or more before Alzheimer's symptoms appear. Toxic changes are taking place including abnormal buildups of proteins that form amyloid plaques and tau tangles.
National Institute on Aging
The Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting free programs to clear up some common confusions and to promote resources.

In Ohio, almost 500,000 caregivers are helping 220,000 seniors age 65 and older–individuals who are living with Alzheimer's.

This according to Anne Marie Barnet. She's executive director of the Alzheimer's Association of Miami Valley and Greater Cincinnati.

"Progressive memory loss is not normal aging and Alzheimer's disease and all dementias. Your brain is shrinking. The neurons are dying in your brain," Barnet explained. "It's not a mental disease. So you do need to intervene very, very early."

This Wednesday, the group will host two free programs about these brain diseases and available resources. At 10 am at the Vienna Springs Health Campus– participants will learn about managing someone else's finances, how to prepare for future care costs and the benefits of planning early.

Later at 1 p.m. at the Beavercreek Library–participants will learn stages and risk factors associated with Alzheimer's and dementia; current research and available treatments for some symptoms.

Call 800-272-3900 to register.

Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

