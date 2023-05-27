Four ODRC employees on paid administrative leave after 2 inmates escape from Lima prison

Four employees from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima are on paid administrative leave, after the escape of two inmates earlier this week.

Bradley Gillespie, 50, who had been serving a murder sentence was found dead in the Ohio River in the community of Henderson, Kentucky. Henderson Police say on May 28 around 12:30 a.m., officials received a call about a possible body in the river near the Fort Hayes Boat Ramp. Police officers, along with members of the fire department, responded to the call and found a body in the water. Based on initial investigation, the body is believed to be Gillespie. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Tuesday.

James Lee, 47, who was serving a sentence for burglary, breaking and entering and safecracking is back in custody after he was located.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections officials say in an emailed statement that it has been determined that the pair exited the prison after concealing themselves in a dumpster.

The criminal investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and the internal investigation by ODRC are both ongoing.