2026 May fire levy may benefit three Clay Township communities

Clay Township voters will consider a 2.5 mill levy for fire and EMS services when voting in the May 2026 primary.

Some in the northern part of the community believe this levy will enable one village fire department to stop operating in the red.

The 2.5 mill fire levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 property an additional $88 a year in property taxes. It will also benefit the three fire departments servicing Clay Township residents. One of them is the village of Phillipsburg, run by Chief Patrick Aldrich.

Ohio early in-person voting begins April 7. Election Day is May 5.

His annual budget is almost $452,000. But for years, he says the department has faced a shortfall.

"We're operating in the red for about $100,000 a year, which is what the village has been supporting out of their general fund," Aldrich said.

The village of Verona and the city of Brookville also provide fire and EMS services to roughly 8,800 in the township.

However, some residents in the northern area complain they aren’t getting timely service. Steven Woolf is one of them. He and others launched the "Northwest Initiative" proposing to create a new township with its own fire department, which supporters say would better support the smaller northern population.

"There were several levies put up on the ballot, and they were voted down by the majority of the vote, which happens to be the southern part of the township," Woolf said. "The northern part of the township, they don't have as many registered voters."

The proposed 2.5 mill levy would generate $805,600. And would become permanent if approved.

The three fire departments will get a portion.



Brookville’s fire department will get $435,250,

Verona’s fire department would get $36,250,

and Phillipsburg’s fire department would get $253,750.

Chief Aldrich said funds from this levy means higher wages and new hires.

"A paramedic at $15 an hour would now be making $18 an hour. An EMT at $13 an hour would now get another $2.60. So that would be $15.60 an hour," Aldrich said. "I would test the waters with that right now to see any type of recruitment we can do."

This new funding source would mean Phillipsburg, Verona and Brookville could use their general funds for other needs.

"The fire money from the Clay Township fire levy freeing up general fund money may be able to go into the parks and enhance something in the parks, maybe that could fund a waterline project that's been needed, or another capital improvement. They could put the money into enhancing police services," Aldrich said.