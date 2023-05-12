Ohio announces $23 million in arts grants with ARPA funds

The first round of Ohio Arts Economic Relief grants were announced Friday, with about $23.2 million going to 139 organizations. The ARPA funds are part of a $5.83-billion appropriations bill signed earlier this year.

About a third of these grants went to Cuyahoga County organizations, with the largest award of $1.5 million going to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The next largest grant went to the Cleveland Botanical Garden for $671,017. The garden’s interim CEO, Joel Alpern, said they’ll use the money to invest in programs such as the Cleveland Learning for Science Collaborative, which supports visits for third grade CMSD students.

“Funding for that program has been very intermittent and static due to the pandemic,” he said. “Funds like this can really allow us to reinvest and continue to have stability with it for the years to come.”

Alpern also said some of the money will go toward a plan being considered to renovate their campus as well as reimagining their annual holiday program, formerly known as Glow.

Groups in 35 counties received Ohio Arts Economic Relief grants, which can be used toward salaries but also recruitment, training and operating costs. Seven Summit County organizations received grants, including close to half a million dollars for the Western Reserve Historical Society.

More than 400 performing arts organizations and cultural museums applied. The remaining $27 million in state arts grants will be awarded in a second round later this year.

