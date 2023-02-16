Lizzo (feat. SZA), 'Special'

It's so on brand for our musical fairy godmothers to sprinkle a little love over us with a self-affirming bop. SZA has jumped on a remix of the title track from Lizzo's Special; she wastes no time, effortlessly calling out her haters: "Woke up this morning to somebody judging me / No surprise they judging me / Don't know who I'm supposed to be." Lizzo follows with the dopamine burst: "In case nobody told you today / You're special." It's no surprise these two artists who never shy from sharing the range of their full selves through their music — from their insecurities to their bad b**** energy — would team up for this self-love anthem.

