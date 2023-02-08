© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Playwright pulled rights to Cleveland Play House show over reports of mistreatment

Ideastream Public Media | By Kabir Bhatia
Published February 8, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST
Cleveland Play House Stori Ayers.png
storityme
/
Instagram
Cleveland Play House has canceled its last two productions. The director of the latter, Stori Ayers, took to social media to decry CPH leadership, which she says "enables racism."

The director of the canceled Cleveland Play House production “I’m Back Now” is speaking out about why the production was pulled last month, just weeks ahead of its world premiere.

In a 10-part Instagram post, Stori Ayers alleges the Play House mishandled the assault of an actor and mistreated Black women artists. The playwright revoked the rights to “I’m Back Now” in response.

Ayers wrote that Play House Interim Artistic and Managing Director Mark Cuddy failed to notify her of a sexual assault on one of her actors that reportedly occurred in temporary artists’ housing, and that CPH leadership “doesn’t value Black women artists.” The actor was also not offered alternate housing and required to continue rehearsing after the assault, according to Ayers.

Cleveland Play House officials, Ayers and the playwright of “I’m Back Now,” Charly Evon Simpson, have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Ayers, a New York-based director, also said in her post that an interaction with CPH Board Chair Michael J. Meehan left her feeling that “artists of color… are not human to Cleveland Play House.”

Ayers' Instagram thread is also included in this series of tweets by Playwright Charley Evon Simpson:

“I’m Back Now” was the company’s second production change this season, and the story follows a woman discovering her family's past as slaves, going back to the Civil War era. Last fall, the “Light It Up!” holiday program was canceled “at the request of the creators due to their own schedule and creative conflicts,” according to CPH. Alternate holiday programming was arranged in partnership with Karamu House and Apollo’s Fire.

When CPH announced the cancellation of “I’m Back Now” in January, the organization declined to comment on why it was canceled, posting on Facebook that "a series of events impacted the community of artists involved with the production."

Cleveland Play House leadership has been in flux since last spring, when longtime leader Laura Kepley stepped down. Managing director Collette A. Laisure stepped down in October. A search for replacements is still underway.

Tags
Ohio News
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia is a senior reporter for Ideastream Public Media's arts & culture team.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia