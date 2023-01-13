© 2023 WYSO
Margo Price embarks on a new, psychedelic journey on 'Strays'

John Myers
Published January 13, 2023
Margo Price has just released her fourth studio album, Strays.

Price has never been one to stick to the beaten path with her music, and her latest record, Strays, is no different. Her fourth studio album not only sees the Nashville singer-songwriter changing up her sonic style into something more psychedelic, it also comes from a period of great personal change for her.

In this session, Price discusses the record, the psychedelic trip that inspired it, and her recent memoir, called Maybe We'll Make It, which was released in October.

