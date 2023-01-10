© 2023 WYSO
News Update: DeWine Inauguration Speech & Reaction; Active Dayton Airport; New Farmer Tax Credit; More Mail Theft

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published January 10, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST
Governor Mike DeWine talking at a podium at his home. The American flag is behind him.
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine
/
Governor Mike DeWine delivered his second inauguration speech Monday laying out his agenda for the next four years.

DeWine's Second Inauguration Speech and Democratic Reaction; Dayton Airport Activity Increases; Tax Credits for New Farmers; Beavercreek Police Warn of Mail Theft

  • Mike DeWine's Inaugural Address and Agenda - Republican Gov. Mike DeWine laid out his agenda for his second term in office during his inauguration ceremony in the Ohio Statehouse Rotunda Monday. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
  • Democratic Reaction to DeWine Address - In his second inaugural speech, Gov. Mike DeWine talked about making changes that focus on quality of life, such as improving education and services for those who need a helping hand. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports the Democratic leader of the Ohio House said she’s on board with that goal.
  • Beavercreek Mail Theft - The Beavercreek Police says thieves are stealing mail from outdoor blue mailboxes and changing amounts and payee information on checks.
  • Accruing Airport Activity - Nearly 600,000 passengers flew out of the Dayton International Airport last year. That was almost a 10 percent jump from 2021. Business reporter Ngozi Cole examines the recent growth at the airport.
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier