Amber Alert Update; Local Chemical Lawsuit; Defense Contractor Expands to Dayton

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published December 21, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST
Bellbrook,_Ohio_(2021).jpg
Logan Rickert
/
Wikimedia Commons
City of Bellbrook Ohio

Bellbrook Joins Local Cities in Chemical Lawsuit; Amber Alert Update - One Child Found, Another Still Missing; Defense Contractor Expands to Dayton

  • Local Cities Sue Chemical Companies - The City of Bellbrook has joined Dayton and Fairborn in a lawsuit against more than 30 companies that manufactured PFAS, or so-called forever chemicals. Bellbrook says those companies should pay to clean up the PFAS in the city's drinking water wells. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has this.
  • Amber Alert Update - A baby who was abducted from Columbus last night, prompting an AMBER alert, was found safe at the Dayton Airport Tuesday morning. But the infant’s twin is still missing.
  • State Ban on Local Bans - Advocates for cancer prevention and care are calling on Gov. Mike DeWine to veto a bill that limits tobacco regulations. The measure prohibits local governments from banning tobacco products. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
  • Wright-Patterson Contractor Comes to Dayton - Defense contractor Epsilon C-5-I will expand to the Dayton region. The company will open a research and development facility in Beavercreek. WYSO business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.
Wright Patterson Air Force BasePFAS Contaminationtobacco
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
