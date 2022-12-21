Amber Alert Update; Local Chemical Lawsuit; Defense Contractor Expands to Dayton
- Local Cities Sue Chemical Companies - The City of Bellbrook has joined Dayton and Fairborn in a lawsuit against more than 30 companies that manufactured PFAS, or so-called forever chemicals. Bellbrook says those companies should pay to clean up the PFAS in the city's drinking water wells. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has this.
- Amber Alert Update - A baby who was abducted from Columbus last night, prompting an AMBER alert, was found safe at the Dayton Airport Tuesday morning. But the infant’s twin is still missing.
- State Ban on Local Bans - Advocates for cancer prevention and care are calling on Gov. Mike DeWine to veto a bill that limits tobacco regulations. The measure prohibits local governments from banning tobacco products. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- Wright-Patterson Contractor Comes to Dayton - Defense contractor Epsilon C-5-I will expand to the Dayton region. The company will open a research and development facility in Beavercreek. WYSO business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.