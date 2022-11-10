Your WYSO Daily News Update: November 10, 2022
Your WYSO News Update for November 10, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- What happened with the Democrats?: Republicans won big in Ohio, as they have in midterm elections going back to 1994 – with the exception of a Democratic wave year in 2006. And Ohio Democrats got crushed in statewide races – from the top of the ticket on down. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Jo Ingles has details.
- Beavercreek levy: More than 20-thousand Beavercreek residents voted in this midterm election. The results on local issues is bittersweet for city leaders. WYSO's Kathryn Mobley explains.
- Electric aggregation issues pass: Voters across the Miami Valley approved all energy aggregation issues that were on the ballot for their communities earlier this week. Energy aggregation can give residents better gas and electric rates by combining their purchasing power when negotiating with utility companies. People voted in favor of energy aggregation in communities in Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Warren counties.
- UD Holocaust memorial: Wednesday marked the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht ,or the Night of Broken Glass. It was a series of attacks against German Jews and Jewish businesses by Nazis. To mark the event, the University of Dayton hosted a remembrance event. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there.
- Turkey prices: Thanksgiving is coming up in a few weeks. If you and your family eat turkey on the holiday, you might’ve heard of reports of a turkey shortage. Although as WYSO’s food reporter Alejandro Figueroa reports, that might not be the case.