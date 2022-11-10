Beavercreek residents support roads, not police

More than 20-thousand Beavercreek residents voted in the November 2022 midterm election. Mayor says almost half of the city's residents went to the polls, a sign residents believe midterms are important.

The city had two levies on the ballot. One for street repairs and maintenance. According to Greene County Board of Election, it passed by 33 votes.

The second was a 2.5 mills continuous levy to fund the police department. The Greene County BOE reports more than 1,300 voters defeated it. Mayor Stone says he's very disappointed and concerned this levy's defeat will eventually have a negative impact on the department.

“Beavercreek stretches the dollar probably as far as any body does and unfortunately our dollars are beginning to be stretched to the limit,” said Mayor Stone. “So at some point the people (Beavercreek residents) will have to decide if we want our police department to grow and be the high quality department that it is.”

Beavercreek has 50 sworn officers, 12 dispatchers and 7 support staff. The continuous levy would have generated funds to hire new officers, purchase necessary equipment and build a new police station.

Chief Jeff Fiorita said the department needs a new, larger station. Last month, he led tours during the station's open house showing residents how his officers must store their uniforms, gear, weapons and other essential equipment in three different areas of the station because their current building is too small.

“One of the biggest issues we have is storage capacity, we don't have room for our basic day today things that we need property and evidence and just storage for officers,” explained Chief Fiorita.

The two-story building was built in 1965. There's no elevator — only stairs, no fenced parking lot for vehicles and the building is located at the end of a cul-de-sac at the bottom of Research Park Drive off Dayton Xenia Road.

There is only one road in and out from this location. Chief Fiorita said this makes the department vulnerable especially during severe weather because it can hinder officers from quickly dispatching from the station.