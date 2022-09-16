WYSO Morning News Update: September 16, 2022
Your WYSO Morning News Update for September 16, 2022 with Mike Frazier:
- Ohio report cards
(WYSO) - Ohio’s school districts are opening their state report card today for the 2021-2022 school year. But instead of seeing letter grades — they will see a one-to-five star rating. WYSO's Kathryn Mobley explains.
- Board of Ed will consider resolution on federal LGBTQ rules
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Ohio’s state school board will vote next week on a four-page resolution against a new federal rule requiring schools to investigate claims of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, or risk losing their school breakfast and lunch funding. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.
- Kettering Eco-fest
(WYSO) The first ever Eco-fest is coming to Kettering tomorrow, Saturday, September 17. It will have electric car and solar panel demonstrations, and talks from experts about things like water quality and organic farming. There will also be activities for kids. Kerri Miles is the city's Environmental Education Supervisor. She says people have become more open to learning about environmental issues during her time in Kettering. That's why she organized the festival. "I'm beyond thrilled because I've been doing environmental ed for 18 years now for the city, Miles said." "And it wasn't always so easy to have something like this. I mean, It used to be that I couldn't even have something that said eco or environmental because people didn't really like those words." Miles said the event is trying to minimize waste. So bring your own water bottle. It's from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow at Lincoln Park in Kettering.
- Trotwood school garden
(WYSO) - Kids at Westbrook Village Elementary School in Trotwood are learning how to grow and harvest leafy greens. And learning about where food comes from, and how to cook it. That’s through a program that provides hydroponic gardens to schools. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa visited the school and spoke with students about the garden.